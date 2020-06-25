Bachelor's Bekah Martinez Finally Reveals Son's Name 5 Days After His Birth

Bekah Martinez has shared the name of her newborn son!

The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to announce that she and partner Grayston Leonard had finally decided on a name for their baby boy: Franklin James!

"Only took us 5 days, but this baby's got a name," Bekah wrote alongside an adorable photo of her son sleeping. "Welcome to the world, Frankie J!"

In the sweet announcement photo, Bekah's newborn can be seen with a sticker that reads, "Hello My Name Is: Franklin James."

After seeing the post, fellow Bachelor Nation star Nick Viall jokingly commented, "Nick would have been better but fine."

Bekah announced her baby's arrival last week, writing to her social media followers, "He's. HERE. ♥️ Born blissfully in our living room at 2:52am, June 19th. 7lbs, 8oz."

At the time, the couple had yet to pick a baby name, as Bekah told her followers, "No name yet; suggestions welcome :) Birth story coming soon."