Eiza González Says She's "Ashamed" for Wearing Blackface on Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez is expressing remorse after photos of the actress in blackface resurfaced on social media this week.

The pictures were taken in 2007, when the From Dusk Till Dawn star starred on the telenovela Lola, Érase Una Vez, which translates to Lola, Once Upon a Time. However, the actress' old photos reappeared on Tuesday, when she and rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet were pictured vacationing in Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old has previously apologized for the offensive images, but in a statement to E! News shared Wednesday she reiterated, "I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating. As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now."