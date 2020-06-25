Myka Stauffer Admits She Was ''Foolish'' to Adopt After Son's Rehoming Controversy

Related : Youtuber Explains Rehoming Autistic Adopted Son

One month after revealing her adopted son had been placed in the care of another family, Myka Stauffer wants to make amends with those who were hurt by her decision.

"I want to first off apologize for the uproar and take full responsibility for all of the hurt that I have caused," the YouTube personality and blogger wrote in a statement shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, June 24. "This decision has caused so many people heart break and I'm sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother."

In late May, Myka and husband James Stauffer broke the news to their followers that Huxley, who they adopted from China in 2017, was no longer living with them because they could no longer properly care for his medical needs.

Further addressing the scrutiny she faced, Myka continued, "I'm sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through."