Save up to 40% off on Uggs at Amazon's Big Style Sale

Shop slippers, sandals and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 24, 2020 10:32 PM
In case you've missed it, Amazon has a huge fashion sale going on right now, and they have some especially enticing deals on Ugg shoes for men, women and children available.

Below, our favorite women's Ugg finds that are up for 40% off, from slippers to sandals. And don't worry! This sale is available to everyone, not just Prime members.

Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Ugg Kari Flat Sandal in Rose Gold

These leather sandals are super comfortable for summer and come in several different colorways. They're so much comfier than the average flimsy pair of sandals that you'll never want to take them off.

$110
$84
Amazon

Ugg Slipper in Ribbon Red

Save on Ugg's much-beloved slippers in a fiery red. Their sheepskin insole is the absolute softest.

$120
$81
Amazon

Ugg Ansley Slipper in Soft Amethyst

Or opt for these moccasin-style slippers that are water resistant. They also come in a red.

$75
$67
Amazon

Ugg Sienna Matte Rain Boot in Blue Jay

Rainy days call for these simple, matte rain boots. They have comfy sheep fur inside to keep you warm.

$50
$45
Amazon

Ugg Jass Sneaker in Mint

How pretty is the mint hue of these suede sneakers? Or, if you're not into it, they come in a bunch of other colors too.

$100
$54
Amazon

Ugg Willows Sneaker in Seal

These sleek sneakers are perfect for daily wear. They come in a range of neutral hues.

$120
$73
Amazon

Ugg Sammy Chevron Sneaker in Soft Amethyst

These casual chevron sneakers come in nine different colors and have a comfy footbed. They're perfect for running around town in.

$110
$44
Amazon

Want to shop more of the sale? These are the best Amazon-brand fashion deals and activewear deals.

