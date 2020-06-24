Inside Brody Jenner's New Romance With Louis Tomlinson's Ex Briana Jungwirth

There's a new lady in Brody Jenner's life—and ex Kaitlynn Carter approves!

On Tuesday night, The Hills star was spotted introducing Briana Jungwirth (who is best known for dating Louis Tomlinson) to Carter over dinner in Malibu. A source says Brody and Briana were joined by Kaitlynn and a group of friends at celeb hotspot Nobu. Briana, 28, looked on with a smile as the famous exes hugged each other outside the restaurant. We're told Brody and his new flame left separately from their pals.

"Brody and Kaitlynn have maintained a cordial friendly relationship since splitting," another insider tells E! News. "They still hangout from time to time and Kaitlynn likes to spend time with their dogs they once shared."

As for the 36-year-old's relationship with Briana, the source reveals that they've been seeing each other for about a month.