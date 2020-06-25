These $20 Slide Sandals Have 1,020 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been eyeing the Birkenstock waterproof Eva sandals but can't pull the trigger, we've found a dupe at a fraction of the cost on Amazon. These Funkymonkey slides are perfect for all of your outdoor adventures this summer. Whether you wear them to the beach or river, they're super practical.

So shop them below, plus hear what reviewers have to say!