Jessie James Decker Takes 2-Year-Old Son to Emergency Room Over "Freak" Bug Bite

Jessie James Decker's son is one brave boy.
On Wednesday morning, the singer and Kittenish CEO took to Instagram and shared a photo of her growing two-year-old at the hospital.
"So the most freak thing happened. Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph, which turned into a boil! It was like a golf ball," she wrote to her followers. "It was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night."
Jessie continued, "Obviously with COVID, only I could go in with him. They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out. He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing."
According to the proud mom, Forrest received an antibiotic that has helped "big time." And yes, a popsicle didn't hurt either.
Like many families can relate to, it's already been a unique summer for Jessie and husband Eric Decker.
But despite a pandemic, the couple is trying to keep it safe—and fun—for their family.
"Pit stop on our road trip... chick-fila on a beach towel on a side walk outside of a random Hampton inn," the proud mom previously shared on Instagram. "#thatshowthedeckersroll."
As for Eric and Jessie, these two are stronger than ever after recently celebrating their seven-year wedding anniversary.
"I love you, adore you and will forever strive to make your life full!" the NFL athlete shared on Instagram. "You have given me the most beautiful life and I am forever grateful!! Happy 7 years mi amor."
Jessie added, "I married my best friend 7 years ago today. Happy anniversary to the love my life."