We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to spending time in the great outdoors, you need gear that will have your back. Long gone are the days of unsightly running shorts and unattractive hiking boots, however. You want to look cute for that pic you snap at the peak, after all.

So below, shop our favorite hiking and outdoor gear that's actually cute from Athleta, Merrell and more.