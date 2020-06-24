Jennifer Aniston Details Her Struggle to Escape "Rachel From Friends" and Land Different Roles

Related : How "Morning Show" Roles Impacted Jen Aniston & Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston knows a thing or two about perception in Hollywood.

The Morning Show star opened up about her experiences trying to break out of a certain mold during The Hollywood Reporter's annual drama actress roundtable discussion with Reese Witherspoon, Rose Byrne, Zendaya, Helena Bonham Carter and Janelle Monáe.

"You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape ‘Rachel from Friends,' and it's on all the time and you're like, ‘Stop playing that f--king show!' (Laughter.) The Good Girl was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was, and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn't that was such a relief to me," Aniston said.