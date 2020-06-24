Here's What's Coming to Netflix in July 2020

Related : "A Walk to Remember" Turns 18 & Mandy Steals Our Heart: E! News Rewind

This summer, there will be plenty of movie nights thanks to Netflix.

As the temperatures rise, there are few things like a cool summer night curled up on the couch and ready to press play on a beloved movie or TV show. And, with the coronavirus pandemic still in force, even drive-ins and inflatable backyard movie screens are becoming all the rage again.

But, no matter what method you use for your movie nights, Netflix has plenty to choose from next month as it once again welcomes an array of new titles, from beloved hits like A Walk to Remember and The Karate Kid to never-before-seen originals, including Down to Earth with Zac Efron, the second season of The Umbrella Academy and the sequel to The Kissing Booth.

July will also conjure up some major nostalgia in the form of Netflix's reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club as well as a revival of Unsolved Mysteries.

Simply, no matter what your interests are, it sounds like Netflix's July additions will have you covered.

But, don't just take our word for it. To see the complete list, just keep scrolling!