Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make a Major Professional Move After Royal Exit

Related : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce New Non-Profit, Archewell

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making moves.

E! News can confirm that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have signed with Harry Walker Agency for speaking engagements. The couple will be engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, speaking on racial justice, gender equity, environmental concerns and mental health.

This marks Harry and Meghan's return to public platforms since announcing their departure from the royal family in January. The duo's final engagement as senior working members of the royal family took place on March 10 for the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, where they were also joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Since then, Harry and Meghan have continued to carry out their charitable endeavors as they navigate life outside of the royal family. In April, they announced the launch of their new philanthropic foundation Archewell, whose name pays homage to their son Archie Harrison, 13 months.