Where in the World Was Zac Efron? Traveling the Globe for Down to Earth

Where's Zac Efron been? Apparently traveling the world for two different reality shows.

Netflix announced Down to Earth with Zac Efron will premiere July 10 and feature the actor as he travels "around the world" and "searches for healthy, sustainable ways to live."

Netflix released four new images of the Baywatch and Neighbors star doing various activities, including looking at a beehive's honeycomb. See them below.

Additional details on the Netflix series were not immediately announced aside from the premiere date and first look images.