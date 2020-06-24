Billie Eilish Unfollows Everyone on Instagram After Allegedly Sharing Message About Abusers

Related : Billie Eilish Slams "All Live Matter" & Addresses "White Privilege"

Billie Eilish has fans guessing over a new number on her Instagram account.

While she has more than 64 million people following her posts at the moment, the star's own home page is likely looking bare at the moment considering she's not following any accounts.

This week, fans noticed the Grammy-winning songstress was not following anyone on the platform. Currently, her page shows that she's following one account, though no name displays upon clicking—a potential glitch. Whatever the case, the reason behind the sudden unfollowing is unclear. Some fans have pointed to a post Eilish allegedly shared on her Instagram Story and then deleted, which read, "If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you." E! News has not been able to verify the alleged post.

E! News has also reached out to Eilish's rep for comment on the speculation.