2020 New York City Marathon Canceled Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 TCS New York City Marathon has been canceled amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Bill de Blasio shared the announcement, which was made along with event organizer New York Road Runners, on Wednesday morning. The marathon, set to be the 50th running of the event, was scheduled to take place on Nov. 1.

"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first," de Blasio said in his announcement. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."

Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners, also spoke out on Wednesday morning.

"Canceling this year's TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," Capiraso said. "Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year."