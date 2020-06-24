The 100's Clarke Finds Something Extremely Creepy on New Planet in Sneak Peek

One of these days, the characters on The 100 will land on a planet that isn't absolutely terrifying in some way.
Unfortunately today isn't one of those days. In a clip exclusive to E! News, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her little band of travelers have landed on a very cold and very dark planet in their search for their missing friends, and they very quickly realize it's the wrong planet.
They also soon discover that it's a super, epically creepy planet that is likely filled with...dead bodies! Clarke discovers something buried under the snow, and much to Jordan's dismay, it's human, not alien.
Thankfully for all of us who were holding our breaths as Clarke dug in the snow, it's not anyone we know, but a symbol on his chest does give the team a clue as to where they might actually need to be heading.
Hopefully this brings Clarke at least a little bit closer to finding Octavia, Echo, and Bellamy, and brings all of us closer to finding out that Bellamy is not quite as dead as we currently think he is, thanks to a memory of Octavia's that shook us all to our core in last week's episode. We're all currently hoping it was a fake memory designed to fool anyone who might be seeing it, but we'll have to wait to find out.
Tonight's episode further follows Clarke's journey, as they "find themselves on a planet that is not what it seems."
No planet is ever what it seems on this show, so this should be fun.
The 100 airs tonight at 8 p.m. on The CW.