Bachelorette Clare Crawley Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship & What She's Looking For Now

Clare Crawley is not like other Bachelorettes.

She's the oldest woman to ever get the gig, she's had the job the longest without actually ever filming anything, and it's been five or six years since most of the public has really seen her. That means there's a lot to learn about the Bachelor franchise's newest leading lady, and she opened up about some of it during an interview on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which came out on Tuesday.

Clare revealed that after Juan Pablo's season, she met about becoming the next Bachelorette, but couldn't have been happier that the job went to Andi Dorfman, partially because Clare herself wasn't ready. Even before going on The Bachelor, she had been dealing with some personal stuff she's never really talked about before.

"Leading into this, there's so much more background that I have never even talked about, even on that season of The Bachelor, that I held inside, that I didn't share with the world. I didn't even share with my friends," she said. "I had just gone through a really, really abusive relationship going into Juan Pablo's season."