These Celebrity Fashion and Beauty Looks in Quarantine Will Inspire Your Next Glam Session

Of course, some stars are turning their house into a full-on runway. Lizzo was the definition of fashion after showing off her tropical-print mask and gloves that matched her bikini. Her dramatic false lashes and braided hair were a chef's kiss to her eye-catching ensemble.

Another great style moment? Jennifer Lopez's monochromatic lewk that she modeled in her living room.

We're only scratching the surface here.

To see how your favorite stars are getting glam during quarantine, scroll through our gallery below!