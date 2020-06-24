Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González Spark Romance Rumors During Mexico Getaway

Is there a new Hollywood romance brewing?!
Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González are the latest celebrities to spark relationship rumors. In photos, obtained by TMZ, the duo appeared to be enjoying a fun beach day while on a trip in Mexico.
In one snapshot, the two are all smiles, as they appear to be soaking up the sun on a yacht. The Lady Bird actor was spotted wearing blue boxer briefs, while Eiza slipped into a beige-colored bikini that she accessorized with necklaces and large sunglasses.
Another image showed the Baby Driver actress sitting in a lounge chair, while Timothée leaned in to kiss her. In that photo, the 24-year-old actor had covered up and sported a red t-shirt and khaki shorts.
While the Hollywood stars have yet to publicly address the romance rumors, this news comes nearly two months after Timothée seemingly confirmed he was a single man.
In April, news broke that Timothée and Lily-Rose Depp called it quits after dating for over a year. The Little Women star spoke with Vogue that month, and the publication noted he was "currently single."
The former couple's romance bloomed in October 2018, after they worked together on Netflix's The King. While the two never made their relationship red carpet official, they frequently put their romance on display during trips and outings.
As for Eiza? The 30-year-old star has been linked to Luke Bracey, Josh Duhamel and a few other Hollywood hunks.
In December, she and Luke were photographed kissing passionately in Mexico. Prior to those pics, they made their first public appearance together in September. However, it's unclear when they decided to go their separate ways.
In 2018, Eiza and Josh dated for about five months before breaking up. "Their work schedules were tough on the relationship," a source told People at the time.
It's unknown if things are serious between Timothée and Eiza, but one thing is clear: they're definitely relaxing and having fun in Mexico.