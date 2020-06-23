FBI Releases Its Findings After Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Stall

The FBI has concluded its investigation into Bubba Wallace's claim that there was a noose left in his car stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
In a statement released by NASCAR on Tuesday, it was revealed that the FBI determined the racecar driver "was not a target of a hate crime." They stated, "The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall."
"This was obviously well before the 43 team's arrival and the garage assignment," the statement continued. "We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and and are thankful to them that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba."
In the FBI's own statement, the U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. disclosed the results of their investigation and stated that after reviewing their findings they will not be pursuing federal charges.
Bubba has yet to respond to the FBI's findings, but on Tuesday morning he told the ladies of The View that he took offense to claims that the noose was placed in his garage as a "hoax." He stated, "It's simple-minded people like that, the ones who are afraid of change, they use everything in their power to defend what they stand up for and instead of trying to listen and understand what's going on… like I said, this is an ongoing investigation. We're still trying to figure out whoever did this crazy act."
He added that the incident has reaffirmed his desire to "be a leader" during a time when "systemic racism is a problem from every aspect of life."
"I don't have it as hard as other people, but I still go through it so I can witness it and be a part of it and speak on the matters and educate others. That's the biggest thing is that we as a sport put our messaging out there is educating people, listening and learning, helping people understand what other people are going through. We are very often too quick to listen and don't give enough time to hear each other out...Throughout all of this it will solidify where I stand and stand proud," the 26-year-old promised.
Wallace's calls for racial equality and acceptance seemingly united the drivers of NASCAR in their desire to make racing more inclusive and diverse. On Monday's race at the Talladega Superspeedway, the NASCAR drivers and their pit crews showed solidarity with Wallace by pushing his No. 43 car down the track to the starting line.
Furthermore, NASCAR announced the ban of Confederate flags at their events two weeks ago, after Wallace raised the issue on CNN.