FBI Releases Its Findings After Investigating Noose Found in Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Stall

The FBI has concluded its investigation into Bubba Wallace's claim that there was a noose left in his car stall at the Talladega Superspeedway.

In a statement released by NASCAR on Tuesday, it was revealed that the FBI determined the racecar driver "was not a target of a hate crime." They stated, "The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall."

"This was obviously well before the 43 team's arrival and the garage assignment," the statement continued. "We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and and are thankful to them that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba."

In the FBI's own statement, the U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr. disclosed the results of their investigation and stated that after reviewing their findings they will not be pursuing federal charges.