Fired Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Reveals the Sex of Her Baby

Stassi Schroeder is seeing pink.

Just one day before celebrating her birthday, the former Vanderpump Rules star revealed on Instagram that she is expecting a baby girl.

"We're having a baby girl," Stassi wrote on social media while cradling her baby bump and receiving a kiss from fiancé Beau Clark.

This marks Stassi's first post on Instagram since she apologized to Faith Stowers for her actions. Earlier this month, Faith publicly accused both Stasi and Kristen Doute of reporting her to law enforcement over a false stealing claim. Faith's statements were made amid heightened conversations surrounding racism in the county.

"Stassi and Kristen acknowledged what they did was wrong, have apologized and been punished," their crisis manager shared in a previous statement to E! News. "Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere. Both of them recognize actions speak louder than words and that is what will guide them as they move forward."