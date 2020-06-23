NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Responds to Claims Noose Incident Was a Hoax or Staged

Twitter

"This just shows how much further we have to go as a sport, but also as a nation, on a global level as well. Systemic racism is a problem from every aspect of life," Wallace told The View co-hosts. "We have to work so hard to get that to change and we know it's not going to change overnight. Who knows, a year, 5, 10 years. This isn't going to stop me from changing. This isn't going to be something that just boils over, blows over and just sweep it under the rug and forget about. It's a part of me. I said a couple weeks ago, that something changed inside me to be an activist. My mother said, 'Did you ever believe you would be an activist?' I said 'No, not really.' But I just felt in my heart that I needed to step up and be a leader in the forefront."



"I'm the only Black driver in NASCAR, it's easier for me to talk about these matters because I go through some racism throughout my life," he continued. "I don't have it as hard as other people, but I still go through it so I can witness it and be a part of it and speak on the matters and educate others. That's the biggest thing is that we as a sport put our messaging out there is educating people, listening and learning, helping people understand what other people are going through. We are very often too quick to listen and don't give enough time to hear each other out...Throughout all of this it will solidify where I stand and stand proud."

Last night, many of Wallace's fellow NASCAR drivers showed their support for him by marching alongside his car inside the Talladega Superspeedway.