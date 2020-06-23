Activist Oluwatoyin Salau Death Investigation: Man Allegedly Confesses to Rape, Killing

Following the death of 19-year-old Black Lives Matter activist Oluwatoyin Salau, more details have emerged about who allegedly killed her and how.

On June 15, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed via a press release that the two bodies that had been found on June 13 were identified as Salau and 74-year-old Victoria Sims. Aaron Glee, Jr., 49, was identified as the suspect in the case and had been taken into custody, per the press release.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed on June 19 and obtained by E! News, the remains of Salau, whose name was redacted in the document but identified as a 19 year old's, were found in a wooded area adjacent to Glee's residence. "[Redacted] body was found to have been purposely covered with leaves and other vegetation," the affidavit states. "It would be determined that [redacted] was the victim of murder."

The affidavit further explained that Glee purchased a bus ticket approximately two hours before Sims and Salau's bodies were discovered and traveled from Tallahassee to West Palm Beach. He was detained by the Orlando Police Department at a Greyhound bus terminal early on June 14. A probable cause affidavit regarding the death of Sims noted that Glee had a "suspected blood stain on his pants" when he was "intercepted" in Orlando.

The affidavit stated that Glee then complained of difficulty breathing and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he "made voluntary admissions to the officers guarding him that he had murdered two women in Tallahassee," according to the affidavit. "He would also place a telephone call to his mother and make these same admissions. These admissions were video recorded via body worn cameras."