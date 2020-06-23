Rihanna, Beyoncé and More CFDA Winners Whose Iconic Style Is Worth Celebrating

Related : 2020 CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments Next Tuesday

When we say some stars are winning the red carpet, we really do mean winning!

Normally in June, the Council of Fashion Designers of America would be holding their annual CFDAs Awards, where dozens of stars serve looks in haute couture and daring dresses that we can't get enough of.

While the the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold this year, that doesn't mean we still can't celebrate the event's best looks, and what better way to do so than by looking back at the award show's Fashion Icon winners?

Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Iman and more have been the deserving recipients of the honor, which the CFDA describes on their site as being, "Given to an individual whose style has made a significant impact on popular culture on an international stage."

Between J. Lo's unforgettable Versace dress, or one of Lady Gaga's many showstopping award show ensembles, all of the CFDA Icon winners have us always looking forward to whatever they're wearing on the red carpet.