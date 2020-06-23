The New Faces of Pride: Jaida Essence Hall on Marsha P. Johnson, Sex and the City and More

Related : Andy Cohen & More React to Historic LGBTQ Supreme Court Ruling

With coronavirus making large-scale festivals a public health hazard and widespread protests forcing the nation into a reckoning on racial inequality, this Pride season is one unlike any other. And yet, the spirit of a movement itself born out of a protest lives on. As the month of June comes to a close and International Pride Day nears, E! News has asked some of Hollywood's newest generation of LGBTQ stars to share what Pride means to them in 2020.

Welcome to The New Faces of Pride.

Jaida Essence Hall's reign as the season 12 winner of RuPaul's Drag Race has been anything but typical.

With coronavirus making the hit reality show's traditional season finale format, complete with studio audience, an impossibility, she and her fellow finalists were forced to lip sync for the crown virtually, from the comfortable confines of their own homes, this past May. And, for now, her time as American's reigning Next Drag Superstar will not include the usual starring role in a global tour, as it's just not safe to mount a production of that caliber anywhere.

And yet, the indomitable spirit showcased throughout her season that helped make her $100,000 richer lives on.