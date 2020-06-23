Alicia Keys Hosting Nick News Special About Race for Nickelodeon

Nick News is making a timely comeback. Nickelodeon is bringing the series back with a new special hosted by Alicia Keys.

Kids, Race & Unity: A Nick News Special will air on Monday, June 29 at 7 p.m. with the singer serving as host. According to Nickelodeon, the new special aims to amplify the voices and experiences of Black children from across the country, as well as feature leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from real kids, offering tools to families to aid in constructive conversations about race and inclusivity and highlight teen activists. This is the first in a series of new Nick News specials to air on the network in the coming months.