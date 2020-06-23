Last Chance U Season 5 Will Be the Last About Football—Basketball Is Up Next

It's one last season for Last Chance U…at least when it comes to football.

Netflix announced Last Chance U season five will be the last, for football, and follows Laney College JUCO football. The Laney Eagles are on a quest to defend the 2018 national championship win with Coach John Beam leading the charge. Look for the players to do their best to overcome injuries and other roadblocks, including the pressure to prove themselves. The new season is set in Oakland, California and according to Netflix the setting shows "how the culture and community has shaped this program, team and their outlook on the game of football."