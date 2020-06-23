WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTVFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

Last Chance U Season 5 Will Be the Last About Football—Basketball Is Up Next

The fifth and final season of the football version of Last Chance U is coming in July.
By Chris Harnick Jun 23, 2020 2:00 PMTags
TVSportsReality TVFootballBasketballNetflixEntertainment
Last Chance UNetflix

It's one last season for Last Chance U…at least when it comes to football.

Netflix announced Last Chance U season five will be the last, for football, and follows Laney College JUCO football. The Laney Eagles are on a quest to defend the 2018 national championship win with Coach John Beam leading the charge. Look for the players to do their best to overcome injuries and other roadblocks, including the pressure to prove themselves. The new season is set in Oakland, California and according to Netflix the setting shows "how the culture and community has shaped this program, team and their outlook on the game of football."

photos
Your Guide to Netflix's Canceled and Finished Shows

The new setting for the fifth and final season features John Beam in his eighth season as coach. In the face of countless setbacks, can he rally the team to victory again?

Then, in 2021 it's time for Last Chance U: Basketball. The new series will document the East Los Angeles Community College basketball team during their 2019-2020 season.

Related: Netflix's "Cheer" Stars React to Daytona Cancellation

"We're thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland, CA. With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we're excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball," Greg Whiteley, executive producer and director, said in a statement.

Trending Stories

1

Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Steve Bing Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

2

Charlize Theron Sounds Off on Sean Penn Engagement Rumors

3

Kate Middleton Makes Promise to Family After Death of Their Young Son

Whiteley is also the creator of Cheer.

The final football season of Last Chance U drops Tuesday, July 28 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Steve Bing Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

2

Black Eyed Peas Reveal the Real Reason Fergie Is No Longer in Group

3

Lady Gaga’s Dad Reveals the Surprising Father's Day Gift She Got Him

4

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

5

Kate Middleton Makes Promise to Family After Death of Their Young Son

Latest News

Alicia Keys Hosting Nick News Revival Special About Race

Kate Middleton Makes Promise to Family After Death of Their Young Son

Say Goodbye to Last Chance U Football & Hello to Basketball

Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Lena Waithe Has Been Helping People on Instagram Pay Bills

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Address Marriage Rumors

Chrissy Teigen Made John Legend Feel Like a "King" on Father’s Day