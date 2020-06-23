Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveal Their Relationship Status Amid Marriage Rumors

Are Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes married? That's the question all of Bachelor Nation wants the answer to.

Speculation surrounding the Bachelor in Paradise couple's relationship status started earlier this year, when fans on social media spotted Dean wearing a ring. Around the same time, Caelynn raised eyebrows for her response to a fan who told the couple to "get married," replying that they "already did."

Amid the speculation, a source told E! News that Dean and Caelynn were "not legally married." According to the insider earlier this year, the reality stars had some sort of "commitment ceremony" while they were traveling abroad and it "really brought their relationship to a new level."

The duo even had some of their friends questioning their relationship status, with a second source telling E! News in February, "Close friends of Caelynn and Dean still don't even know if they are legally married. Some think something special happened after Dean's ski accident." As fans might recall, Caelynn flew to be by Dean's side in late 2019 after a ski accident in Switzerland left him in the hospital.