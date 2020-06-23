Lady Gaga’s Dad Reveals the Surprising Gift the Singer Sent Him for Father’s Day

Lady Gaga treated her dad to something sweet this Father's Day.

While speaking with Fox Business, her father Joe Germanotta revealed that he received a surprising gift from the "Stupid Love" singer.

"My daughter Stefani—you know, a.k.a. Lady Gaga—she sent me a box of Oreos," he said as he let out a chuckle. "And my other daughter Natali, she's Uptown. She's in New York City. She's taking me for a long bike ride and it was a great day. It was a great day."

Germanotta also opened up about reopening his restaurant Joanne Trattoria, located on New York City's Upper West Side, explaining that it was a "scramble" to get everything in order as Manhattan entered phase 2 of reopening after the pandemic. Under new restaurant guidelines, Germanotta can serve up to 40 patrons at a time in the outdoor portion of the Italian eatery.

Optimistic, he said, "If I can turn the tables a couple of times, I should be able to break even. It's a matter of the people coming out."