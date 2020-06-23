E!'s Justin Sylvester Talks Race & Inclusion With Elaine Welteroth, Cynthia Bailey & Dr. Jackie Walters

On the importance of representation and inclusion:

Elaine: "We have to stand up and say, 'It's no longer business as usual.' We have to take a hard look in the mirror as individuals, but also collectively in our communities and in our corporations. I have the experience of being one of few, if not the only one, who looks like me in the room, in my workplace more than I'd like to. And I hope now that companies are going through this reckoning that they're taking inventory of what their board seats look like and what they're executive teams look like and what the complexion of their news rooms are—because they are going to be held accountable."

Cynthia: "I'm excited to use my Blackness and everything that I have that I can put out into the world to help uplift our race and just people, because I just think everybody deserves a fair shot, you know what I'm saying? If you're not qualified for a job, you're not qualified for the job, but it shouldn't be because of your skin color. Let's just level the playing field and just let everybody, you know, go for it and try to be great."

Dr. Jackie: "I'm so excited, my niece goes to the University of Mississippi Medical School, where I went too…To see a picture of those black students standing there with 'I can't breathe' and saying, 'Black Lives Matter,' I had tears. I'm like, I can't believe this is happening. 'Cause, I remember my first undergrad there in Med-Tech, there was seven black students [out of] 114…And too see them stand in solidarity and say, 'Black Lives Matter,' my heart."