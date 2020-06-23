WELCOME!

Elizabeth Hurley's Ex and Producer Steve Bing Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

Steve Bing, the producer behind Get Carter, Rules Don't Apply and Rock the Kasbah has died.
Elizabeth Hurley, Steve BingPress Association via AP Images

Steve Bing, the producer behind Rock the Kasbah and Rules Don't Apply, has died, E! News confirmed. The film producer was 55. 

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, authorities responded to a death located in Century City, Calif on Monday, June 22. "The decedent was pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson stated, adding that it occurred at around 1 p.m. PST. 

Authorities have not confirmed the individual's identity, but Deadline and TMZ cite law enforcement sources that state Bing died after jumping off a Century City building.

Bing is survived by his two children, Damian Hurley, whom he shared from a previous relationship with Elizabeth Hurley and daughter Kira Bonder, whom he shared with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder

He was the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, an organization with interests in property, construction, entertainment and music. 

The film producer and philanthropist was also known for being a film financier. Bing reportedly invested $80 million in The Polar Express, as well as Robert Zemeckis' Beowulf and the Rolling Stones concert film, Shine A Light. The late businessman also financed and produced the independently released Jerry Lee Lewis album Last Man Standing

Bing's first big-budget film came as executive producer of the Sylvester Stallone film, Get Carter, in 2000. Three years later, Bing went on to write Kangaroo Jack.

He's also known for his work in 2020's Hotel Noir, 2015's Rock the Kasbah and 2016's Rules Don't Apply

More than that, Bing used his wealth to donate to a lot of progressive issues and causes during his lifetime. 

