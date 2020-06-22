WELCOME!

Nikki Bella Gives a "Tummy Update" in Her Underwear at 33 Weeks Pregnant

Only a month and a half to go for Nikki Bella!

The pregnant Total Bellas star shared another sweet maternity update on her Instagram on Sunday to share the latest on her growing baby bump. The former WWE star posed for a selfie in just a bra and panties and joked that her mom Kathy Colace might not approve of the sexy and stripped-down images.

"First I am totally going to get a text from my Mom in like 10 mins telling me my cover picture is too much lol and then saying how cute my belly is. Love you Mom!" Nikki wrote yesterday. "Tummy update and if you keep swiping you can see what I use every morning and night and occasional daytime or when I feel itchy. My baby boy is getting so BIG! We are a little under 6 weeks out!! Can't believe we get to meet our little boy soon! We can't wait!!! I'm already SO in love!!!"

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

Nikki, who revealed that she and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev are expecting a baby boy on the recent season five finale of Total Bellas, also shared a video explaining how her son-to-be has been doing.

Instagram

"He is growing, I love it," Nikki told fans while rubbing her baby bump. "He's been very, very active, especially at night, but so much throughout the day, I love it. He's sleeping right now."

Nikki, who will hit 34 weeks of pregnancy in just a few days, also let fans know the details of her daily routine of applying lotions and oils to her stomach.

Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella, who is also pregnant, opened up about documenting their pregnancies for the upcoming sixth season of E!'s Total Bellas on their podcast last week. "So you're going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me," Nikki shared.

"We're only a week-and-a-half apart. It could happen the same day," Brie added.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to relive Nikki's pregnancy and her cutest baby bump pics!

Stefan / BACKGRID
She's Pregnant!

Nikki Bella steps out in L.A. in January 2019 shortly after she announced she's pregnant with her and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's first child together.

Instagram
The Look of Love

"Baby Daddy," the Total Bellas star captioned this precious IG pic.

Instagram
Daddy's Girls

"Dinner with dad!" Brie shared shortly after the twins' dual baby announcements.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Pregnancy PDA

How cute! Artem holds her lady's growing belly during a PDA-filled outing.

ROMA / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Ladies Who Lunch

Nikki and Brie enjoy a lunch date the day before Valentine's Day 2020.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Baby Bumpin'

The Bella Twins and their twinning baby bumps hit up a farmer's market in L.A.

BACKGRID
Running Errands

Nikki stops by a supermarket in Studio City looking cool and casual in all black.

Instagram
16 Weeks!

Nikki bared her baby bump on Instagram on Feb. 20, 2020, writing, "Hi my little baby 16 weeks today!"

Instagram
Side View

Nikki also gave fans a side view of her growing belly.

Instagram
Bump Close-Up

"Sweet Dreams," Nikki shared on her Instagram stories with a baby bump close-up.

PHAM, Dufffotos / BACKGRID
Colorful Cuties

The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A. in cute colorful outfits.

Phamous / BACKGRID
Tight Squeeze

The WWE star holds on to her man while browsing a farmer's market in Studio City.

Twitter
Podcasting Pairs

Nikki and Artem "had so much fun" recording Linda and Drew Scott's At Home podcast.

Instagram
Bump to Bump

The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.

Instagram
18 Weeks!

Nikki shared an 18-week pregnancy update with fans on Mar. 4.

Instagram
Pregnancy Boobs

She also posed topless and revealed her pregnancy "boobs have gotten huge."

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Out & About

Nikki runs errands in L.A. as she nears the halfway mark in her pregnancy.

Instagram
Workout Selfie

Nikki hits the gym for a barre workout.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

Nikki before celebrating an "amazing" event with sister Bella and others.

ConejoMalo / BACKGRID
Grocery Gal

The Total Bellas star stops by a Whole Foods in L.A. for some groceries.

Instagram
BBQ Babes

The lovebirds enjoy some outdoor grilling halfway through Nikki's pregnancy.

Instagram
Twinning Tie-Dye

Nikki and Artem model the new tie-dye Birdie Bee shirts.

20 Weeks!

"Officially 20 weeks yesterday," Nikki captioned this sweet photo. "Birdie loves saying hi to the baby in my belly (how she puts it lol) Love being in the desert, makes it a bit easier to enjoy a few moments outside alone."

Cancelled Plans

Nikki was set to attend the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. At least she documented what she planned to wear!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9e|6p, only on E!

