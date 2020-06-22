WELCOME!

Amazon's Big Style Sale: The Best Fashion Deals From Amazon Brands

Shop the discounts on these already-affordable pieces!
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 22, 2020 6:25 PM
Amazon Big Style Sale: Best Deals From Amazon Brands

Prime Day may be postponed this year, but Amazon has a new event to hold you over while you wait: the Big Style sale. It includes fashion finds you won't want to miss from its own already-affordable lines and more.

Below, shop the best Amazon-brand fashion finds on sale, from dresses to shoes. The sale is open to everyone, not just Prime members, so it's time to get shopping!

Amazon's Big Style Sale Is Here: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Lark & Ro Short Sleeve Mock Neck Ruffle Hem Sheath Dress

This office-ready dress has a cool mock neck and comes in seven colors and prints. Its ruffle hem adds a feminine twist.

$49
$19
Amazon

Truth & Fable Mini Chiffon A-Line Dress With Cold Shoulder

Have a wedding or special event coming up? Then this is the dress for you. It's available in six different colors and prints.

$47
$26
Amazon

Find. Mid-Height Faux Fur Lace Up Ankle Boots

Prep for colder weather with these cute heeled ankle boots. They're available in tan as well.

$61
$48
Amazon

Find. Large Buckle Block Heel Sandal

How chic are these block heel sandals with a big tortoiseshell buckle? They're also available in black.

$42
$34
Amazon

Find. Straight Leg High Rise Contrast Jeans

Say buh-bye to boring jeans with this high-rise, stone wash pair that has patchwork details. They dress up a plain T perfectly.

$36
$31
Amazon

Daily Ritual Stretch Twill High-Rise Utility Pant

We love the big front pockets and green hue of these pants that are also available in six other colors and prints.

$25
$22
Amazon

28 Palms Tropical Hawaiian Print Off Shoulder Maxi Dress

Don't even bother with uncomfy pants squeezing your stomach this summer and opt for one of these maxi dresses instead. They're super flowy and available in 12 different colors and prints.

$39
$23
Amazon

Find. Heeled Leather Ankle Boots

If you've been on the hunt for the perfect basic booties, look no further. These ankle boots are available in both black and brown.

$74
$54
Amazon

Lark & Ro Matte Jersey Collared V-Neck Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

Wear these wrap dresses available in six different colors and prints to work. They have button cuffs and a collar.

$38
$25
Amazon

Lark & Ro Sleeveless Crew Neck Pleated Fit and Flare Scuba Knit Dress

Feel comfortable in the stretchy scuba-knit fabric of this dress available in navy and black. It runs a bit small, so be sure to size up.

$34
$27
Amazon

Looking for more affordable-Amazon fashion finds? Check out this tie-dye lounge set that's only $23 and actually in stock and this $25 T-shirt dress has 1,000 five-star reviews.

