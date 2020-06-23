WELCOME!

Relive Kim Kardashian's First-Ever E! News Interview From 2007!

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

Kris Jenner and her brood make up the first family of reality TV! However, they didn't necessarily start out that way.

When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered on E! back in 2007, many fans probably wouldn't have guessed it would become such a hit. However, despite not being the first docu-series on the scene, Kim Kardashian always knew the show would be a success.

In fact, in honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we unearthed the KKW Beauty boss' very first interview with E! News, where she explains what makes KUWTK so special.

"Well, I think that there's so many of us, so all of our personalities are so different and I think that people probably wouldn't think that such a big family would work because there's too many characters to follow," Kim notes in the vintage interview above.

Despite their massive family, the future Mrs. Kanye West tells viewers: "Our chemistry together is just so amazing that people will definitely want to be a part of this family."

photos
Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Week Appearances Over the Years

As fans of the show surely know, this interview took place as Kim was filming the first season of KUWTK. Thus, she had plenty to say about being in front of the camera.

"It's really kinda crazy, you know?" Kim says. "At first, you think that you won't really get used to the cameras and then you just forget they're there and we're just kinda hanging out, doing what we usually do."

By now, the camera crew probably feels like family!

Shutterstock; E! Illustration

The reality TV star turned businesswoman adds, "We want it to be all the way reality, so we're like let's just do what we do and have the cameras capture our real lives."

Whether they're sharing their highs or their lows, the Kardashian-Jenners are known for putting it all out there.

For Kim's vintage E! News interview, be sure to watch the clip above! Oh, and for a closer look at Kim's transformation from Calabasas kid to pop culture queen, scroll through the images below.

KimKardashian.com
1981

Kim's first birthday! 

KimKardashian.com
1986

Before she was a businesswoman, she was a soccer player!

Instagram
1986

Kim and her Cabbage Patch doll!

KimKardashian.com
1987

Tiny dancer! 

KimKardashian.com
1989

Kim and a pal enjoy Johnny Rockets!

Instagram
1993

So angsty! "The 90's. Just me and my pager sitting in our parents car acting like we could drive. I was 13. We might have snuck out and taken it for a spin," Kim wrote.

Instagram
1993

Kim poses for her 8th grade class photo at the beginning of the school year.

KimKardashian.com
1994

Kim and Robert Kardashian at her 8th grade graduation!

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
1995

Everyone looks so young! 

Instagram
1996

"Happy Birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I love you forever," Kourtney captioned this throwback post shared to Instagram in honor of her sister's 39th b-day. 

KimKardashian.com
1998

Kim and Kourtney chilling back in the day...

KimKardashian.com
2000

Khoe's sweet sixteen! How cute does everyone look?

J. Vespa/WireImage
2005

All white everything!

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
2006

Kim in the early days of reality TV! 

Jamie Fawcett/Getty Images
2006

Kim and then-bff Paris Hilton!

2007

Kim loved wearing white back in the day! 

Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com
2007

Kim looking red hot back in the day! 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2008

Kim rocking the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards!

Mark Davis/Getty Images
2008

Kim rocks a bold print from DVF!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2009

She has always loved the shimmer!

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2010

Can you say "glam?!"

Chance Yeh/PatrickMcMullan.com/Sipa Press
2011

Kim looks like an Oscar! 

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2011

JLo is that you?! 

John Shearer/WireImage
2012

Even though she's changed over the years, she always looked stylish.

For more photos of Kim, click here.

What's your favorite KUWTK moment? Be sure to let us know!

