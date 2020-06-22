Watch The Charming First Trailer for Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club

Cue the nostalgia!

On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for its reboot of The Baby-Sitters Club, which will be available to stream starting on July 3.

Based on the beloved book series by Ann M. Martin and following in the footsteps of the ‘90s sitcom and 1995 film, the new modern-day adaptation follows middle-schoolers Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez) as they create their own babysitting business in their small town of Stoneybrook, Conn. The series also stars Alicia Silverstone, who plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer.

In the trailer, the gang lays the groundwork for their famous club, running around town and recruiting local parents. Fans are also treated to several Easter eggs from the original series, including the gang's throwback see-through landline phone, which Claudia hilariously bought from a vintage Etsy shop in the revival series.