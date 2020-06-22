Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and More Riverdale Stars Speak Out Against Sexual Misconduct Claims

Petsch also publicly criticized anyone who would make allegedly false accusations.

As she said in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Sunday, "Today it was brought to my attention that four of my castmates were falsely accused of sexual assault and I'm really unsure as to why anyone would ever think that that's an ok thing to do. It's so f--king [inaudible] and hard to go through and, as someone who's been sexually assaulted, I have no words. This is the reason why I was scared to come forward and talk about my experiences [inaudible] because I was afraid that someone would tell me that I was lying or that it didn't actually happen and for someone to go online and falsely accuse somebody of that only to come forward a couple of hours later and say that they were lying about four different people is such a serious thing to do, like honestly, how dare you? Because this is the reason why victims are afraid to come forward in the first place. This is the reason why people don't believe sexual assault victims and yet you're out here doing this online."

Petsch continued, "I am so taken aback right now. My heart is really hurting for my friends and castmates who went through this today and I hope that everyone knows how serious it is to accuse somebody of that and I hope they understand the severity of what that does to people who have actually been through that. It takes away the power from the victims who have gone through this, takes away the voices of people who want to come forward and talk about their experiences because it just validates the whole narrative that people lie about this stuff."

Co-star Vanessa Morgan retweeted Sprouse's tweets as well as one from Petsch, but did not comment further.

None of the stars who spoke publicly described the allegations further or clarified which cast members other than Sprouse and Reinhart had been accused.