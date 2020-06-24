Audrina Patridge: Inside My Self-Care Routine

Related : Kristin Cavallari, Audrina Patridge & Heidi Montag Talk Lauren Conrad

"I have the power to choose."

That is the mantra that The Hills: New Beginnings star Audrina Patridge is living by these days, which she revealed to E! News as part of our Wellness Wednesday series. Each week, a celebrity is taking fans inside their at-home wellness routine, opening up about how they practice self-care.

This week, the 35-year-old reality star and swimsuit designer shared her daily practices with us, including a lot of quality time and activities with her four-year-old daughter Kirra. Plus, she revealed her go-to indulgences (cheese, please!), favorite ways to break a sweat and her inspiring self-care tip.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

"I have the power to choose!" The way you think determines how you feel, which determines how you act. I am teaching my daughter Kirra about the power to choose, and how when we wake up, we choose to be happy and positive.