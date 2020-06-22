Amanda Seyfried Weighs in on a Possible Mamma Mia 3 Movie

Amanda Seyfried is sharing her thoughts on a possible third film in the Mamma Mia series.

The actress, who portrayed character Sophie in the beloved 2008 movie musical and 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, recently spoke out about the idea of Mamma Mia 3 and if she'd want to sign up for another film in the franchise.

Talking to Collider about how fans loved 2018's follow-up film, which was both a prequel and a sequel, Seyfried shared, "Well it's a better story, because they had something to grow on. Like the first story had to match the stage show. So it was like, they were kind of stuck. With the second story, it could have been anything."

In Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, fans learned that Sophie's mom Donna (Meryl Streep) had passed away, just as viewers were getting to know more about her character's younger years.