NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Speaks Out After Noose Is Found in His Garage Stall

A noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Sunday. NASCAR announced it is launching an investigation.
"Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," the racing organization said in a statement. "We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR, and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all."
The 26-year-old racer, who is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series, later took to Instagram to reflect on how the "despicable act of racism and hatred" left him "incredibly saddened," noting it served as a "painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."
"Over the last several weeks, I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry, including other drivers and team members in the garage," Wallace wrote. "Together, our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming to everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate."
He then shared how his mother told him, "They are just trying to scare you."
"This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down," Wallace concluded. "I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in."
The discovery came just weeks after Wallace called for a ban of Confederate flags at the racetrack. NASCAR later announced Confederate flags are prohibited from the organization's events.
Ahead of Sunday's race, which was later postponed to Monday due to weather, a plane displaying a Confederate flag and the words "Defund NASCAR" flew over the tracks.
After learning of the act, several athletes expressed their support for Wallace on social media.
"Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don't stand alone!" LeBron James tweeted. "I'm right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well!"
Dale Earnhardt Jr. also tweeted, "Hope Bubba wins it tomorrow."