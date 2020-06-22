Watch Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's Sons Virtually Meet for the First Time

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen's sons just had a heartwarming introduction.

On Sunday evening, the CNN anchor appeared on Watch What Happens Live with his 2-month-old son Wyatt Morgan Cooper for a special Father's Day episode. While appearing virtually on the show, Cooper and Cohen, who have been great friends for years, introduced their sons to each other for the very first time.

Cohen, who is father to son Benjamin Allen Cohen, explained to WWHL viewers on Sunday, "I thought it would be fun if they met right now."

"Look, that's gonna be your good buddy Wyatt," Cohen told Benjamin as pointed to the screen. "Wyatt looks like a mini you, Anderson."

The Bravo host went on to tell his son, "That's gonna be your good buddy and we're gonna travel together. And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you're gonna be great friends."