WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTVFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

Kevin Love Champions for Mental Health During Personal 2020 ESPYS Speech

Kevin Love expresses the importance of mental health after receiving the Arthur Ashe Courage Award from Demi Lovato and Matthew McConaughey.
By Mike Vulpo Jun 22, 2020 3:19 AMTags
SportsAwardsDemi LovatoCelebritiesESPY Awards
Kevin Love, 2020 ESPYSESPN

Kevin Love's courage does not go unnoticed.

During Sunday night's 2020 ESPYS, Matthew McConaughey had the honors of presenting the Arthur Ashe Courage Award to the NBA player. 

"Of course courage is the kind of trait that comes with different looks. You often see it on city streets, emergency rooms, in hospitals, but you can also see it quite simply when someone looks themselves in the mirror, accepts that everything is not perfect, and finds the strength to say that out loud to the world," Matthew explained. "That's what Kevin Love began doing a few years ago. He is just a guy dealing with the kind of problems people could not see and he realized he was far from alone." 

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was praised for his openness on mental health that all began in 2018 when he penned a personal piece in The Players' Tribune detailing his struggles. 

photos
MLB All-Star Dads

"For the first time he opened up on honest, vulnerable terms about being diagnosed with anxiety and depression," Demi Lovato shared during the telecast. "Kevin had seen the massive response to his essay, but he didn't fully appreciate the impact until he met Mason."

We later learned Mason was a young boy who attended a Cavaliers game where he held up a sign that said, "Everyone is going through something."

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation Stars Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Enjoy Day Date

2

See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2020

3

30 Biggest Pop Culture Moments Since 1990

"In these unprecedented times, so many of us are wrestling with mental health challenges, both old and new," Demi shared. "It will be our honesty, our words, and our actions that get us through it."

When accepting his award, Kevin couldn't help but thank all of his supporters who have listened to his struggles and continued to embrace him. 

"When I first shared my personal story about mental health, I did not expect the incredible response that I received from my peers, from the league and from sports fans all over the world," the basketball player shared. "I would like to personally thank my brother DeMar DeRozan who inspired me when he shared his story. Demar, I could not have done this without you."

He continued, "In light of all that's going on in our country today, I accept this award as both an honor and a challenge. A challenge to not only continue on my path, but to push beyond it and stay vocal even when silence feels safer. I thank you again."

Related: 2020 ESPYS: Hosted By Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird

Since releasing his essay, the NBA athlete has paid it forward by creating the Kevin Love Fund and continues to share his story in PSAs, conferences and interviews. 

"I think it's incredibly important to commit to tools that are going to help anyone dealing with their own set of issues," Kevin previously shared. 

The Arthur Ashe Award for Courage has been given to legends like Billie Jean King, Muhammad Ali and Nelson Mandela. Safe to say Kevin is in good company. 

The 2020 ESPYS air Sunday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN. 

Trending Stories

1

Bachelor Nation Stars Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Enjoy Day Date

2

See How Your Favorite Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2020

3

30 Biggest Pop Culture Moments Since 1990

4

How Being a Stepfather Taught Russell Wilson "What Love Was Like"

5

Kevin Love Champions for Mental Health During 2020 ESPYS Speech

Latest News

Kevin Love Champions for Mental Health During 2020 ESPYS Speech

Update!

2020 ESPYS Award Winners: The Complete List

Pau Gasol Pays Tribute to Late Teammate Kobe Bryant During 2020 ESPYS

Team USA Just Got Fans Pumped for the 2021 Summer Olympics

Tom Brady and Robin Roberts Honor Senior Athletes During 2020 ESPYS

Russell Wilson Addresses Black Lives Matter Movement at 2020 ESPYS

Michelle Wie Gives Birth to First Child with Husband Jonnie West