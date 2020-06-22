WELCOME!

Team USA Just Got Fans Pumped for the 2021 Summer Olympics During ESPYS

Ryan Lochte, Kerri Walsh Jennings and more Team USA athletes just got fans excited for the 2021 Summer Olympics.
Team USA is still going for gold!

Earlier this year, sports fans learned that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo had to be postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic. 

With new dates announced for July 23, 2021 to August 8, 2021, some fans may be wondering what their favorite Olympians are up to. Spoiler alert: They are more determined than ever before to win big. During the 2020 ESPYS, athletes like Ryan LochteAllyson Felix, Emma Wiebe and more appeared in pre-taped videos that will get any Olympic fan excited about the future.  

"Obviously all of our lives have been turned upside down," soccer stud Carli Lloyd shared. "Our country and the world will eventually bounce back."

Volleyball player April Ross added, "This is where champions are made. How you deal with the adversity is going to determine how you come out on the other end."

Some 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries were expected to compete this summer in Tokyo.

Olympic organizers, however, were determined to keep all fans and athletes safe during the global pandemic.

"It's so heartbreaking and sad but I'm still all eyes set on Tokyo," Team USA runner Emma Coburn shared during the telecast.

And if scenes of athletes practicing and training at home doesn't get you excited, how about a few inspiring words from Team USA gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings?

"Can you imagine the enthusiasm and passion that will be on display a year from now in Tokyo?" she asked. "The next 365 days we can achieve so much good. I am so excited."

Stay tuned for the 2021 Olympics airing on the networks of NBC. And watch the 2020 ESPYS Sunday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN. 

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

