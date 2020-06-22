Russell Wilson Addresses Black Lives Matter Movement in Personal 2020 ESPYS Opening

Related : 2020 ESPYS: Hosted By Russell Wilson, Megan Rapinoe & Sue Bird

Russell Wilson is pleading for change at the 2020 ESPYS.

During Sunday night's award show, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback kicked off the evening by acknowledging several trailblazing Black athletes who paved the way for many in the sports community.

From Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali to Bill Russell and Serena Williams, Russell gave praise to sports figures who went against the establishment while inspiring generations.

"What if we didn't know their names? What if they were never a part of the conversation?" he asked while wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt. "And there's also this conversation: ‘I can't breathe. I can't breathe.' Those were George Floyd's last words…Our country's work is not anywhere close to done. We need justice."

The NFL star continued, "We need true leadership. We need a change. We need it now."

Russell also spoke about his children he shares with Ciara. During his opening monologue the quarterback pictured an improved world for the youngest generation.