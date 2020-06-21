Bachelor Nation Stars Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller Are All Smiles On Afternoon Date

A picture says a thousand words!

After sparking romance rumors for a few months now, Bachelor Nation stars Chris Soules and Victoria Fuller aren't hiding any longer. Over the weekend, the two stepped out and posed for a picture during an afternoon date in Fuller's hometown.

The duo, who has yet to confirm their relationship themselves, snapped their first photo together at the local Leaping Lizard Cafe & Bakery in Virginia Beach, VA.

"Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today! Thanks for coming," the cafe shared on Instagram, alongside a snapshot of Chris and Victoria smiling and hugging each other.

For their Saturday outing, the pair kept things casual and chic. The Bachelor star dressed up in a pastel green two-piece set, which entailed an oversized denim jacket and mini skirt. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant donned a baby blue plaid shirt and jeans.