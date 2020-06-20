Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Makeup Collab Will Have Your Glam Needs Covered

Related : Watch Kylie Jenner Expertly Do Kendall's Makeup

It's officially official.

Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans have something to celebrate! On Saturday afternoon, Kylie Jenner made the special announcement that she's releasing a makeup collection with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

"wow wow wow," Kylie began her Instagram caption, alongside a video of the duo posing for the cameras. "Can't believe I'm finally announcing my next collection for Kylie Cosmetics... and it's with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner!"

The beauty mogul added, "The KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it!"

From the short video clip shared on Kylie Cosmetics' page, it appears the famous sisters are coming out with lip kits, blushes and shadows. It's unclear what beauty products will be part of the collaboration. But one thing is for sure, fans' glam needs will be covered!

However, fans of the duo won't have to wait too long to find out. As the 22-year-old mogul put it, "Stay tuned on my stories today for the official reveal."