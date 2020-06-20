Jordin Sparks’ Dad Recalling Their "Daddy-Daughter Dates" Is Guaranteed to Melt Your Heart

Before she was an American Idol winner and a Grammy-nominated artist, Jordin Sparks was always daddy's little girl.

This Father's Day weekend, we're celebrating all of the dads out there, including Sparks' father, Phillippi Sparks, who exclusively shared with E! News heartwarming stories about being the singer's parent.

He sweetly told E! about the duo's tradition of spending time with daddy-daughter dates, sharing in the video above, "The time that we had our very first daddy-daughter date...I had on my suit, tried to put on our best attire because this is a special day, this is my little girl."

Phillippi expressed how exciting their bonding time was, saying how they would drive to Scottsdale, Arizona, setting up a "pre-arranged dinner and everything" so he could make memories. "Sitting down and talking to her, listening to her and just talking about how special she is and how you're supposed to be treated."