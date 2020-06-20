30 Biggest Pop Culture Moments Since 1990

Related : Unforgettable E! Moments That Defined Pop Culture

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

While the past three decades have been packed full of unforgettable moments in pop culture history, there are some that we'll never stop talking about, or have changed Hollywood forever.

After all, you probably remember where you were when the Oscars accidentally announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner (when it was actually Moonlight) or how your jaw dropped when Britney Spears and Madonna shared a smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

The past 30 years have seen plenty of highs, such as Parasite's Best Picture win (making it the first foreign language film to take home the honor) or both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's weddings.