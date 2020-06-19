WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTVFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

Rapper Tray Savage Dead at 26 After Fatal Shooting

Tray Savage, a rapper and member of Chief Keef's Glo Gang, is dead at the age of 26 after being shot in the neck and shoulder on Friday
By Cydney Contreras Jun 19, 2020 9:55 PMTags
DeathCelebrities
Tray SavageInstagram

Rapper Tray Savage is dead after being fatally shot in the South Side of Chicago.

A spokesperson for the Cook County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the rapper née Kentray Young died at the age of 26. Additionally, a spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department told E! News that a 26-year-old male was "shot in the neck and shoulder" while driving in his car on Friday around 11 a.m. local time. They said he was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Multiple outlets report that Tray was driving his girlfriend to her house in the area at the time of the shooting.

Authorities also revealed that witnesses at the scene reported seeing a "white SUV, possibly a Mazda" speeding away from the site of the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation and there are no suspects at this time.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Savage rose to fame thanks to his popular songs "I Got the Mac" and "Faces." He was also a member of Chief Keef and the late Fredo Santana's record label Glory Boyz Entertainment or Glo Gang as it's referred to.

Related: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

Chief Keef and other members of the group have yet to address Tray's death.

Trending Stories

1

Inside the Closest Royal Friendship You Don't Know About

2

Hoda Kotb Reveals the Status of Her Wedding to Joel Schiffman

3

Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dead at 88

4

Rapper Tray Savage Dead at 26 After Fatal Shooting

5
Exclusive

See 90 Day Fiancé Star Angela Have Emotional Moment With Mom

Latest News

#VogueChallenge Imagines the Fashion Industry With More Representation

Rapper Tray Savage Dead at 26 After Fatal Shooting

Nathalie Kelley Calls Out Lack of Representation After TV Cancellation

Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Honor Juneteenth

Write a Post-It Note Reminder To Do This Sex & the City Workout

Exclusive

Watch: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dad Shares Sweet Stories About His Son

How to Watch Pretty Wild, Ice Loves Coco & More E! Shows