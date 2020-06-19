The #VogueChallenge Reimagines the Fashion Industry With More Representation

Related : Anna Wintour Apologizes for "Intolerant" Mistakes at "Vogue"

This is what Vogue could look like.

In the past few weeks, you might have noticed an influx of remixed Vogue covers popping up on social media from an array of creatives. The viral movement began on TikTok in mid-May but has since made its way across all areas of the Internet after Norway-based student and model Salma Noor tweeted a reimagined cover—shot by Angélique Culvin—with herself as the star.

After all, that's the whole concept. The #VogueChallenge invites diverse artists to put their own spin on what representation in Vogue can be. In the fashion bible's 125 years of existence, its only had one, yes one, Black photographer spearheading its shoots. Just 21 Black women have been featured on the covers, which also includes its sister publication Teen Vogue. And, in a June 4 statement to her staff, Anna Wintour acknowledged that the magazine has "not found enough ways" to support its Black employees.