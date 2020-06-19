WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
Black Lives MatterChange & Action: Racism in Canada On CTVFather's Day GiftsE! Turns 30

Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University! See How She's Celebrating

The 22-year-old Pakistani activist announced the exciting news on social media on Thursday evening
By Allison Crist Jun 19, 2020 8:05 PMTags
CelebritiesSchoolFeel Good
Malala Yousafzai, Graduate Together 2020, livestreamYouTube/EIF and XQ

Congratulations, Malala Yousafzai!

On Thursday evening, the 22-year-old Pakistani activist and youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate announced that she has officially completed her degree from Oxford University. 

Malala revealed the exciting news on both Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford."

She added that she doesn't "know what's ahead," but for now, it'll "Netflix, reading and sleep."

Malala also shared two photos from her graduation celebration, one of which shows her covered in cake and confetti, and in another, cutting into a "Happy Graduation Malala!" cake with the help of her family members. 

photos
Celebs Celebrating the Graduating Class of 2020

A number of stars commented on Malala's post with congratulatory messages, from Reese Witherspoon to Yara Shahidi.

"Congratulations!!" Mindy Kaling wrote. "Enjoy your Netflix!!"

Priyanka Chopra, Kaitlyn Dever and Shakira also commended the achievement.

Malala began her studies at Oxford in 17. She marked the occasion with a tweet, which read, "5 years ago, I was shot in an attempt to stop me from speaking out for girls' education. Today, I attend my first lectures at Oxford."

The activist was nearly killed during the 2012 incident, in which a masked gunman targeted her on her school bus in Pakistan. She later documented the story in the memoir I Am Malala, and in 2014, she received the Nobel Peace Prize.

Enjoy your well-deserved rest, Malala!

Trending Stories

1

Megan Fox's Romance With MGK Is 'Very Different' From Her Marriage

2

How Kate Middleton Is Managing to Keep Calm After Prince Harry's Exit

3

Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dead at 88

4

Inside the Closest Royal Friendship You Don't Know About

5

Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt For Her Kids' "Wellbeing"

Latest News

Write a Post-It Note Reminder To Do This Sex & the City Workout

Exclusive

Watch: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Dad Shares Sweet Stories About His Son

How to Watch Pretty Wild, Ice Loves Coco & More E! Shows

Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder

Porsha Williams Calls on All Americans to Celebrate Juneteenth

Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University!

Angelina Jolie Says She Split From Brad Pitt For Her Kids' "Wellbeing"