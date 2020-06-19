Malala Yousafzai Graduates From Oxford University! See How She's Celebrating

Congratulations, Malala Yousafzai!

On Thursday evening, the 22-year-old Pakistani activist and youngest-ever Nobel Peace Prize laureate announced that she has officially completed her degree from Oxford University.

Malala revealed the exciting news on both Twitter and Instagram, writing, "Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford."

She added that she doesn't "know what's ahead," but for now, it'll "Netflix, reading and sleep."

Malala also shared two photos from her graduation celebration, one of which shows her covered in cake and confetti, and in another, cutting into a "Happy Graduation Malala!" cake with the help of her family members.